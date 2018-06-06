FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

British PM May to raise Iran nuclear deal with Israel's Netanyahu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will discuss how best to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, her spokesman said, reiterating Britain’s support for the Iran nuclear deal.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“You can expect the PM to raise Iran, and how best we can prevent them from developing a nuclear weapon. The UK, like France and Germany, continues to believe the Iran nuclear deal is the best way to prevent this,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

