World News
September 9, 2019 / 6:50 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Iran's Zarif rejects Netanyahu's nuclear claim, says he 'cries wolf'

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif attends a news conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) after their meeting in Moscow, Russia, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Monday rejected a claim by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site and said he was seeking a pretext for war.

“The possessor of real nukes cries wolf,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet, a reference to Israel’s own presumed nuclear arsenal.

Netanyahu said on Monday that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site in Abadeh in Iran but had destroyed the facility after learning it had been exposed.

Zarif said in a tweet: “He & #B_Team just want a war, no matter innocent blood & another $7 TRILLION.”

The Iranian foreign minister has in the past said that a so-called “B-team” including U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton, Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could goad the U.S. president into a conflict with Tehran.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below