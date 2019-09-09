Iran's Zarif rejects Netanyahu's nuclear claim, says he 'cries wolf'

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif attends a news conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) after their meeting in Moscow, Russia, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Monday rejected a claim by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site and said he was seeking a pretext for war.

“The possessor of real nukes cries wolf,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet, a reference to Israel’s own presumed nuclear arsenal.

Netanyahu said on Monday that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site in Abadeh in Iran but had destroyed the facility after learning it had been exposed.