June 5, 2018 / 6:31 PM / in 2 hours

Economic pressure will kill off Iran nuclear deal: Netanyahu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he had not asked France to leave the 2015 Iran nuclear deal because he believed the accord would not survive after the United States pulled out of the deal and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

“I didn’t ask France to withdraw from the JCPOA (Iran deal) because I think it is basically going to be dissolved by the weight of economic forces,” Netanyahu told a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Reporting by John Irish and Marine Pennetier; Editing by Gareth Jones

