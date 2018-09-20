FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 5:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran asks U.N. to condemn Israeli threats: state TV

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has asked in letters to its secretary-general and Security Council for condemnation of Israeli threats against Tehran and to bring Israel’s nuclear program under its supervision.

Iranian state television said Gholamali Khoshrou has asked the United Nation to force Israel to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and bring its nuclear program under supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a UN atomic watchdog.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Nick Macfie

