Italy's PM says Iran nuclear deal should be maintained

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday the Iran nuclear agreement must be preserved, after President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 accord and to reimpose economic sanctions on Tehran.
“(The agreement) contributes to the security in the region and puts a brake on nuclear proliferation,” Gentiloni said in a tweet, adding that Italy would stand with its European allies, confirming commitments made.
Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Gareth Jones