FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 8, 2018 / 7:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's PM says Iran nuclear deal should be maintained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday the Iran nuclear agreement must be preserved, after President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 accord and to reimpose economic sanctions on Tehran.

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni gestures during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“(The agreement) contributes to the security in the region and puts a brake on nuclear proliferation,” Gentiloni said in a tweet, adding that Italy would stand with its European allies, confirming commitments made.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.