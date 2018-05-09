Iran Revolutionary Guards chief says Europeans tied to U.S.

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that Europeans were tied to the United States and could not make an independent decision, Fars News reported.

Britain, Germany and France have urged the United States not to take steps that would make life harder for other countries that still want to stick to the Iran nuclear deal that U.S. President Donald Trump spurned on Tuesday.

But Guards commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari cast doubt on their ability to act on their own or save the deal.

“It’s clear that the Europeans can not make an independent decision between Iran and America and are tied to America,” he said. “The fate of the Iran deal is clear.”

The withdrawal of the United States from the Iran deal showed that the issue of Iran’s uranium enrichment was just an excuse to try and limit the Islamic Republic’s missile program and regional influence, Jafari said, according to Fars News.

“With attention to the fact that the issue of the enemy is our military capabilities, the armed forces must pay closer attention to expanding their capabilities,” Jafari said.

Iran has a lot of experience in developing the country under sanctions, Jafari said.