TOKYO (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Taro Kono said on Wednesday Japan would closely monitor the impact of a decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from an international nuclear deal with Iran.

Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono waits to welcome ministers who participate in the 6th Ministerial-Level Meeting of the Four-Party (Japan, Jordan, Israel and Palestine) Consultative Unit for the "Corridor for Peace and Prosperity at the Dead Sea", Jordan, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Kono said Japan would continue close talks with related nations toward maintaining a deal, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.