Iran leader says U.S. rejection of accord shows Tehran cannot deal with Washington

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Washington’s rejection of an international nuclear agreement showed that the Islamic Republic could not deal with the United States.

In excerpts of a speech posted on his official website, Khamenei added that the United States had always done everything to bring about regime change in Tehran, but it had been, and would be, defeated.

“The current U.S. president will meet the same fate as his predecessors, Bush and the neoconservatives and Reagan, and will vanish from history,” he said, referring to President Donald Trump and previous U.S. presidents.