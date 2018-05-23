FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 23, 2018 / 6:16 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Iran top leader says Europe follows U.S. in sensitive issues: website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader said it seeks peace with Europe to save the nuclear deal after the U.S. withdrawal, but experience had shown France, Germany and Britain followed Washington on sensitive issues.

FILE PHOTO: A woman carries a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at an event marking Resistance and Liberation Day in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah/File Photo

“We don’t want to start a fight with Europe but these three countries have shown that they will follow America in the most sensitive issues,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying on Wednesday his website.

Referring to former U.S. President George W. Bush’s comments in 2002 when he branded Iran as part of an “axis of evil”, Khamenei said history has proved to Tehran that “flexibility with enemies makes them bolder.”

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.