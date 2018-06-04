Khamenei says Iran to continue backing resistance forces in the region

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Iran had no intention of curbing its influence in the Middle East and urged Arab youth to stand up to U.S. pressure.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/File Photo

“Young Arabs, you should take action and the initiative to control your own future ... Some regional countries act like their own people’s enemies ... We will continue to back oppressed nations and resistance forces in the region,” Khamenei said in a speech, broadcast live on television.