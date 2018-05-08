Kremlin says any U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal may have negative consequences

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the possible withdrawal of the United States from the Iran nuclear deal would have harmful consequences.

U.S President Donald Trump is expected to announce a decision on Tuesday on whether to withdraw from the pact, which lifted economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear ambitions.

There would be “inevitable harmful consequences to any actions towards breaking these agreements,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.