Kremlin says Putin discussed Syria with adviser to Iran's supreme leader

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin and Ali Akbar Velayati, a top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, discussed the situation in Syria and bilateral relations in a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Velayati had passed messages from Khamenei and from Iran’s president to Putin.

“The messages touch on bilateral relations most notably,” Peskov said.