July 12, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Kremlin says Putin discussed Syria with adviser to Iran's supreme leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin and Ali Akbar Velayati, a top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, discussed the situation in Syria and bilateral relations in a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Velayati had passed messages from Khamenei and from Iran’s president to Putin.

“The messages touch on bilateral relations most notably,” Peskov said.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk/Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Kevin O'Flynn Editing by Andrew Osborn

