Germany urges Iran to uphold nuclear deal

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government urged Iran to uphold the nuclear pact it agreed with world powers in 2015, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry said on Monday after Iran announced it would exceed the allowed enriched uranium limit.

Iran said it would breach internationally agreed curbs on its stock of low-enriched uranium in 10 days, which is likely to escalate already high tensions with the United States. It added European nations still had time to save the landmark deal.