Nuclear inspectors checking Iran's stock of enriched uranium: IAEA

VIENNA (Reuters) - Inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog are verifying whether Iran has accumulated more enriched uranium than allowed under its deal with major powers, the agency said on Monday, after Iranian sources told Reuters and other media said this was the case.

“We are aware of the media reports related to Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium (LEU),” an International Atomic Energy Agency spokesman said. “Our inspectors are on the ground and they will report to headquarters as soon as the LEU stockpile has been verified.”