Iran say it will reach allowed enriched uranium limit in 10 days

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will break through internationally agreed limits on the size of its stockpile of low-enriched uranium in 10 days, but there is still time for European countries to save a nuclear deal, its atomic agency spokesman said on Monday.

“We have quadrupled the rate of enrichment and even increased it more recently, so that in 10 days it will bypass the 300 kg limit,” Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on state TV. “There is still time ... if European countries act.”

Tehran has said it will reduce compliance with the international nuclear pact it agreed with world powers in 2015, in protest at the United States’ decision to pull out of the agreement and reimpose sanctions last year.