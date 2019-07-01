Iran's stock of enriched uranium exceeds nuclear deal's limit, IAEA says

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran has followed through on its threat to breach a central limit of its nuclear deal with major powers, accumulating more enriched uranium than allowed under the accord, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed on Monday.

“We can confirm that IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano has informed the Board of Governors that the Agency verified on 1 July that Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile exceeded (the deal’s limit),” an IAEA spokesman said in a statement.

An IAEA report sent to member states and obtained by Reuters put Iran’s stock at 205 kg, above the deal’s limit of 202.8 kg.