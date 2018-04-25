FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 11:58 PM / in an hour

Macron expects Trump will decide against staying in Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he would expect U.S. President Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal based on his past statements while stressing he does not know what Trump will decide on May 12.

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a town hall meeting with students at George Washington University in Washington, U.S., April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

“I don’t know what the American decision will be but the rational analysis of all President Trump’s statements does not lead me to believe that he will do everything to stay in the JCPOA (Iranian nuclear deal),” Macron told a news conference.

Reporting by Sandra Maler and Mary Milliken; Editing by Chris Reese

