Macron, Trump discussed peace, Middle East stability on Tuesday: office

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed issues related to peace and stability in the Middle East during a phone call on Tuesday, Macron’s office said in a statement.

Trump is expected to announce later on Tuesday that he is pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal, European officials say.

A senior White House official said earlier on Tuesday that Trump planned to discuss his decision on the Iran deal in a phone call with Macron.