UK, France and Germany urge U.S. not to obstruct others' Iran deal implementation

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain, Germany and France urged the United States not to take steps that would make life harder for other countries that still wanted to stick to the nuclear deal with Iran that U.S. President Donald Trump said he was withdrawing from on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is flanked by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel before their trilateral meeting at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

“We urge the U.S. to ensure that the structures of the JCPOA (deal) can remain intact, and to avoid taking action which obstructs its full implementation by all other parties to the deal,” the leaders of Britain, Germany and France said in a joint statement provided by Prime Minister Theresa May’s office.

May spoke by telephone with France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel after Trump made his statement and the United States said it intended to reimpose sanctions on Iran.