May 9, 2018 / 12:04 PM / in 4 hours

Merkel: Must talk about a broader Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the Iran nuclear deal should not be questioned but that there should be talks about a broader agreement that goes beyond the original accord.

Merkel also said she took note with regret and concern of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which lifted sanctions on Tehran in exchange for limits on its nuclear program.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber

