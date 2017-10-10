FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's armed forces say time to teach U.S. 'new lessons:' ISNA
October 10, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 10 days ago

Iran's armed forces say time to teach U.S. 'new lessons:' ISNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A spokesman for Iran’s armed forces warned U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday against threatening the Islamic Republic and said Iranian forces would teach the United States “new lessons”.

“It seems the Trump administration only understands swear words, and needs some shocks to understand the new meaning of power in the world,” Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Masoud Jazayeri, who is also a Revolutionary Guards commander was quoted as saying by ISNA.

“It is time to teach Americans new lessons” he said.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Janet Lawrence

