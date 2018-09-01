Iran plans to boost ballistic and cruise missile capacity: state news agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran plans to boost its ballistic and cruise missile capacity, as well as acquire a new generation fighter planes and submarines, the Iranian state news agency IRNA quoted a senior Defence Ministry official as saying on Saturday.

“Increasing ballistic and cruise missile capacity ... and the acquisition of new generation fighters and heavy and long-range vessels and submarines with various weapons capabilities are among the new plans of this ministry,” said Mohammad Ahadi, deputy defense minister for international affairs, IRNA said.