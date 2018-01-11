FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 7:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: 'I expect new sanctions on Iran'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Thursday that he expected U.S. President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions on Iran.

“I am expecting new sanctions on Iran,” Mnuchin told reporters. “We continue to look at them. We’ve rolled them out and I think you can expect there will be more sanctions coming.”

Trump faces a Friday deadline on whether to waive sanctions on Iran as part of the 2015 nuclear deal. A U.S. official said on Wednesday that if Trump waived those sanctions, the administration would impose new, targeted measures against Iranian businesses and people.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

