EU foreign policy chief determined to preserve Iran nuclear deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s top diplomat on Tuesday reiterated the bloc’s resolve to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran after meeting the head of Islamic Republic’s atomic energy agency.

“They equally expressed their determination to preserve the nuclear agreement as a matter of respecting international agreements and a key pillar for European and regional security,” the European External Action Service, referring to both its head Federica Mogherini and Iranian nuclear energy chief Ali Akhbar Salehi, said in a statement.

“During the meeting Federica Mogherini also reiterated the EU position on issues of concern such as Iran’s role in the region.”