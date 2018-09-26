EU's Mogherini eyes Iran SPV for trade 'before November'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The European Union’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Wednesday a so-called Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under consideration to facilitate trade with Iran could be in place “before November.”

FILE PHOTO: European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders ahead of the EU summit, in Salzburg, Austria, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

The SPV aims to keep trade flowing even if possible U.S. sanctions hit Tehran. Asked at an event in New York when it could be established, Mogherini said: “I believe before November.”

European diplomats have described the SPV proposal as a means to create a barter system, similar to one used by the Soviet Union during the Cold War, to exchange Iranian oil for European goods without money changing hands.