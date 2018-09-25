FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 1:58 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Major powers, Iran agree to keep trying to maintain trade

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal said on Monday they agreed to continue work to create a special mechanism to maintain trade with Iran, including in oil, following the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 pact.

FILE PHOTO: European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

“Mindful of the urgency and the need for tangible results, the participants welcomed practical proposals to maintain and develop payment channels, notably the initiative to establish a special purpose vehicle to facilitate payments related to Iran’s exports, including oil,” European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters after a meeting of senior officials from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran.

