Russia's Lavrov to Iran's Zarif: Moscow committed to Iran nuclear deal
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
Reuters TV
#World News
October 13, 2017 / 12:12 PM / in 8 days

Russia's Lavrov to Iran's Zarif: Moscow committed to Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday told his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif that Russia remains fully committed to the Iran nuclear deal, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov told Zarif in a telephone conversation that Moscow was firmly determined to implement the deal in the form in which it was approved by the United Nations Security Council, the ministry said.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhny; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
