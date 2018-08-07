FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 10:34 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Nestle sees no direct implications on business from Iran sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) sees no direct fallout from renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran, the world’s biggest food company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Nestle logo is pictured on a coffee factory in Orbe, Switzerland May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

“We continue to closely follow political developments regarding sanctions against Iran. There are no direct implications for our business at this stage,” it said in response to a query.

Nestle Iran has its headquarters in Tehran and two factories: one in Qazvin that produces infant cereals and infant formula, and a bottled water factory in Polour. The company has 818 employees and imports a limited range of Nestle products from abroad, it said.

“By providing basic food products to Iranian consumers, we will continue to fulfill the needs of the population,” it added.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
