Iran might withdraw from NPT if nuclear deal is scrapped: senior official

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran might withdraw from the NPT (nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) if U.S. President Donald Trump scraps the nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers in 2015, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said on Tuesday.

In a news conference broadcast live on state television, Shamkhani told reporters in Tehran before departing for Russia that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran was ready for some “surprising actions” if the nuclear deal was scrapped.

Answering a question about the possibility of Tehran withdrawing from the NPT, Shamkhani said: “This is one of three options that we are considering.”