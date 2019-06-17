Iran will leave non-proliferation pact if EU fails to save nuclear deal: lawmaker

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will quit a treaty against the spread of nuclear weapons unless European powers save a separate 2015 atomic deal that Washington abandoned last year, a senior Iranian lawmaker told the semi-official Fars news agency on Monday.

“There is not much time left until the end of the 60 days ultimatum given by Iran to the Europeans to save the (2015) deal. After that Iran will suspend implementation of the Non-proliferation Treaty,” said Mojtaba Zolnour, who is head of nuclear committee of parliament.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have spiked since President Donald Trump withdrew last year from the international nuclear deal between Iran and major powers - under which Iran had agreed to curb its nuclear work in exchange for some sanctions relief.