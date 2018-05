WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama, under whose administration the Iran nuclear agreement was reached in 2015, said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the deal was “misguided.”

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the North American Climate Summit in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

“I believe that the decision to put the JCPOA at risk without any Iranian violation of the deal is a serious mistake,” Obama said in a statement.