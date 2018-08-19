FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2018 / 9:19 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Iran says it is seeking solution to sell oil and transfer revenues: IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s vice president said on Sunday the government was seeking solutions to sell oil and transfer its revenues after the United States withdrew from a nuclear deal with Tehran and slapped fresh sanctions on Iranian energy and banking sectors.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri speaks during a news conference after a meeting with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, south of Baghdad, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

“We are hopeful that the European countries can meet their commitments but even if they cannot, we are seeking solutions to sell our oil and transfer its revenues,” Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal have been searching for ways to salvage it despite the U.S. exit and Washington’s pressure on its allies to cut purchases of Iranian oil.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Mark Heinrich

