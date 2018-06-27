Iran says would be impossible to cut its oil from market 'easily' as demanded by U.S.: Tasnim

ANKARA (Reuters) - Cutting Iran’s oil from the global market could not take place easily and in a few months as demanded by the United Sates, an Iranian oil official told the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

“Iran exports a total amount of 2.5 million barrel per day of crude and condensate and eliminating it easily and in a period of a few months is impossible,” the official said.

The United States demanded all countries stop imports of Iranian oil from November, a State Department official said on Tuesday.