August 6, 2018 / 3:15 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. wants as many countries as possible to stop buying Iranian oil: senior official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States wants as many countries as possible to cut their imports of Iranian oil to zero, a senior U.S. administration official said on Monday in a telephone press briefing.

Asked if the United States will offer any waivers to countries to continue buying Iranian oil, the official said: “It is our policy to get as many countries to zero as quickly as possible. We are going to work with individual countries on a case by case basis, but our goal is to reduce the amount of revenue and hard currency going into Iran.”

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Adrian Croft

