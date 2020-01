FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran August 5, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s steps in reducing commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal are over, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday, according to the parliament’s news site ICANA.

“The steps of reducing commitments are finished but if the Europeans continue their improper behavior or send Iran’s file to the Security Council, we will withdraw from the NPT,” Zarif said.