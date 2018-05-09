FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 3:56 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Pentagon not anticipating additional funding after withdrawal from nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that he did not anticipate asking for more funding for the U.S. military even after President Donald Trump withdrew from an international nuclear deal with Iran.

“I do not anticipate asking for more dollars. Should Iran do something, that is a different issue. But no, I am not coming to you with an additional supplemental funding request,” Mattis said in a hearing before the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

