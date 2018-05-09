Pentagon not anticipating additional funding after withdrawal from nuclear deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that he did not anticipate asking for more funding for the U.S. military even after President Donald Trump withdrew from an international nuclear deal with Iran.

“I do not anticipate asking for more dollars. Should Iran do something, that is a different issue. But no, I am not coming to you with an additional supplemental funding request,” Mattis said in a hearing before the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee.