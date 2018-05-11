Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon: Fars

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran said on Friday had asked Europe’s Airbus (AIR.PA) to announce whether it would go ahead with its plane deal with Tehran after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Iran’s international nuclear deal.

Flag with Airbus logo is pictured at the Airbus A380 final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

“Airbus will announce its decision in the coming days ... no down payment has been made by Iran to the plane makers for future deliveries,” senior advisor to Iran’s Roads and Urban Development Minister Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan told the semi-official Fars news agency.

On May 8, Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 accord with Iran, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upsetting European allies and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies.