No plans for Pompeo meeting with Iranian counterpart: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not meet with his Iranian counterpart during a meeting of southeast Asian nations in Singapore at the weekend, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday a day after U.S. President Donald Trump offered talks with Tehran without preconditions.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press conference at the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

“Iran is not a member of any the multilateral gatherings so there are no plans for any engagement with Iran,” the senior official told reporters to preview Pompeo’s visit to Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.