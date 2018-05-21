FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 1:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. ready to respond if Iran decides to resume nuclear program: Pompeo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is ready to respond if Iran decides to resume its nuclear program, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday in a speech outlining demands on Tehran to change its behavior.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on the Trump administration's Iran policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, U.S. May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Our demands on Iran are not unreasonable: give up your program,” Pompeo said in a speech outlining demands on Iran. “Should they choose to go back, should they begin to enrich, we are fully prepared to respond to that as well,” Pompeo said, declining to detail what the response could be.

“I hope they will make a different decision, choose a different path,” he added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bernadette Baum

