May 25, 2018 / 2:20 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Russia's Putin calls U.S. exit from Iran nuclear deal a dead-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, said on Friday that unilateral steps taken by countries like the United States led to a dead-end and were always counter-productive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Speaking in St Petersburg at an economic forum, Putin said Washington’s flip-flopping on international agreements after the election of new U.S. presidents generated mistrust.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

