July 31, 2018 / 5:06 PM / in 2 hours

Iran says Trump's offer for talks contradicts his actions: Fars news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer to negotiate with Tehran contradicts his actions as Washington has imposed sanctions on Iran and put pressure on other countries to avoid business with the Islamic Republic.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S. July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

“Sanctions and pressures are the exact opposite of dialogue,” Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by Fars news agency on Tuesday.

“How can Trump prove to the Iranian nation that his comments of last night reflect a true intention for negotiation and have not been expressed for populist gains,” he added.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

