May 8, 2018 / 7:39 PM / in an hour

Trump's decision to leave Iran deal puts Korean process in doubt: Russian lawmaker to RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to leave the nuclear deal with Iran puts the Korean peninsula peace process in doubt, Yevgeny Serebrennikov, first deputy head of the defense and security committee in the Russian Upper House of Parliament, told the RIA news agency.

Vladimir Chizhov, Russian envoy to the European Union, was quoted separately by RIA as saying that Russia will continue its efforts to keep the Iran nuclear deal functioning.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
