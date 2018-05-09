Iran says Trump's abandoning of nuclear deal is a 'diplomatic show': TV

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s parliament speaker said President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a 2015 international nuclear deal was a violation of an agreement that would isolate the United States, state television reported on Wednesday.

“Trump’s abandoning of the nuclear deal was a diplomatic show ... Iran has no obligation to honor its commitments under the current situation ... It is a threat to peace and security ... I am not sure whether the European signatories of the deal will fulfill their promises,” Ali Larijani said.

“It is obvious that Trump only understands the language of force.”

Trump on Tuesday pulled the United States out of the deal, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upsetting European allies and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies.