ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will appear on state TV to give Tehran’s reaction immediately after U.S. President Donald Trump issues his decision on whether Washington is to pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, state news agency IRNA reported.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

“In a televised speech tonight President Hassan Rouhani will explain Iran’s stance and reaction to Trump’s decision,” an unnamed official told IRNA.