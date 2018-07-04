FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 4:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Rouhani calls Trump's sanctions a 'crime and aggression'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions against Iran are a “crime and aggression”, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday as he called on European governments and others to stand up to President Donald Trump’s policies against Tehran.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Vienna, Austria July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

“Iran will survive this round of U.S. sanctions as it has survived before. This U.S. government will not stay in office forever ... But the history will judge other nations based on what they do today,” Rouhani said during a visit to Vienna.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

