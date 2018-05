LONDON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump expected Tehran to leave the nuclear deal after the U.S. withdrawal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani delivers remarks at a news conference during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

Tehran had refused to follow that plan by trying to save the deal with its remaining signatories, he said.

“Trump played his first card, but miscalculated the second move... as Iran did not follow that plan,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by the ISNA agency.