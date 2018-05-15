FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 2:31 PM / in 3 hours

U.S. withdrawal from nuclear deal, embassy move are historic mistakes, Iran says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Washington’s decisions to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem are historic mistakes that will isolate the United States, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

“History will decide that these two decisions made by the U.S. government were wrong.... Washington will be isolated in the world because of these wrong decisions,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Peter Graff

