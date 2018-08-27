FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 12:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran expects remaining nuclear deal partners to act faster to preserve it: Rouhani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran expects the remaining partners in its nuclear agreement to act quickly to preserve it, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Rouhani made the comments in a phone call to French President Emmanuel Macron, IRNA said

“Iran has acted upon all its promises in the nuclear agreement and, with attention to the one-sided withdrawal of America ...expects the remaining partners to operate their programs more quickly and transparently,” he was quoted as saying.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by John Stonestreet

