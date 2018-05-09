FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 8:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian, German top diplomats to discuss Iran in Moscow: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The heads of the Russian and German foreign ministries will meet in Moscow to discuss the situation around the Iranian nuclear deal, Russian news agencies cited acting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Wednesday.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Germany will try to keep the 2015 Iran nuclear deal alive despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was pulling the United States out of the agreement.

Russia’s acting foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also said Russia remains committed to the deal.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Catherine Evans

